Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) is -1.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.62 and a high of $35.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.79% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.55% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.22, the stock is 2.46% and 7.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 13.21% off its SMA200. DRVN registered 9.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.74%.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.99%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $5.58B and $1.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.88. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.93% and -6.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 329.50% this year

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.78M, and float is at 54.39M with Short Float at 6.79%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Macaluso Michael G., the company’s EVP & Grp Pres-Pt., Coll & Gl. SEC filings show that Macaluso Michael G. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $31.46 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Rivera Daniel R. (EVP & Group President, Maint.) sold a total of 26,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $32.11 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42768.0 shares of the DRVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Rivera Daniel R. (EVP & Group President, Maint.) disposed off 1,559 shares at an average price of $32.08 for $50013.0. The insider now directly holds 68,941 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genuine Parts Company (GPC) that is trading 30.24% up over the past 12 months and Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is -6.85% lower over the same period. Monro Inc. (MNRO) is -18.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.