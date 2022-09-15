Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is 104.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $17.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EURN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $17.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.65% off the consensus price target high of $20.60 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -51.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.20, the stock is 9.09% and 23.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 5.02% at the moment leaves the stock 55.99% off its SMA200. EURN registered 116.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.86%.

The stock witnessed a 15.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.76%, and is 8.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Euronav NV (EURN) has around 3147 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $425.31M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.09 and Fwd P/E is 182.00. Distance from 52-week low is 130.23% and 1.22% from its 52-week high.

Euronav NV (EURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euronav NV (EURN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euronav NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -160.90% this year

Euronav NV (EURN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.68M, and float is at 122.91M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Euronav NV (EURN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.