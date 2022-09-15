Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is -41.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $186.83 and a high of $369.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISRG stock was last observed hovering at around $211.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $255.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.14% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -20.45% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $210.78, the stock is -2.49% and -4.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -19.55% off its SMA200. ISRG registered -39.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.93%.

The stock witnessed a -11.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.30%, and is -0.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has around 9793 employees, a market worth around $75.04B and $5.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.84 and Fwd P/E is 38.64. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.82% and -42.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 358.10M, and float is at 355.30M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Amal M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Amal M sold 6,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $210.76 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11224.0 shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Ladd Amy L (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $237.03 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 720.0 shares of the ISRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Johnson Amal M (Director) disposed off 6,375 shares at an average price of $238.04 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 11,224 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -30.60% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -17.83% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -18.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.