Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is -1.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.01 and a high of $195.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAR stock was last observed hovering at around $157.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.66%.

Currently trading at $162.54, the stock is 2.34% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 0.61% off its SMA200. MAR registered 14.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.26.

The stock witnessed a -0.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.78%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has around 120000 employees, a market worth around $52.30B and $17.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.74 and Fwd P/E is 21.40. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.07% and -17.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 507.20% this year

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.20M, and float is at 263.78M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIPPEAU ERIC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HIPPEAU ERIC sold 13,987 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $158.77 per share for a total of $2.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14461.0 shares.

Marriott International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that LEE DEBRA L (Director) sold a total of 2,145 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $171.30 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1224.0 shares of the MAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Smith Craig S. (Group President) disposed off 3,647 shares at an average price of $185.00 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 19,252 shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading -22.35% down over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is 2.28% higher over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is -11.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.