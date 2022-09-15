Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is -37.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.41 and a high of $51.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHOO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.96% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.00, the stock is -6.66% and -10.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -24.86% off its SMA200. SHOO registered -25.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.24%.

The stock witnessed a -13.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.10%, and is -2.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.19. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.08% and -43.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steven Madden Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 913.20% this year

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.56M, and float is at 74.28M with Short Float at 5.88%.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Robert Garrett, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Smith Robert Garrett sold 2,222 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $38.96 per share for a total of $86571.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8500.0 shares.

Steven Madden Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Rosenfeld Edward R. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $40.37 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the SHOO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, VARELA AMELIA (President) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $50.20 for $3.77 million. The insider now directly holds 185,181 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading -48.84% down over the past 12 months and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is -21.29% lower over the same period. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is -23.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.