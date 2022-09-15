Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is -15.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.88 and a high of $44.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JEF stock was last observed hovering at around $32.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.87% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -17.71% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.96, the stock is -0.58% and 3.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -1.59% off its SMA200. JEF registered -10.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.26%.

The stock witnessed a -5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.78%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has around 5556 employees, a market worth around $7.67B and $7.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.48 and Fwd P/E is 8.84. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.38% and -25.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Analyst Forecasts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.90% this year

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 249.14M, and float is at 171.02M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nittoli Rocco J, the company’s VP, Chief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Nittoli Rocco J sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $32.41 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that JONES THOMAS W (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $31.21 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55962.0 shares of the JEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, O Kane Michael T (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $33.39 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 97,138 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -14.45% down over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is -18.93% lower over the same period. Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is -11.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.