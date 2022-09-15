New Big Money Means Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is -18.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.44 and a high of $49.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQUA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.38% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -16.0% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.28, the stock is 2.85% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -4.52% off its SMA200. AQUA registered 2.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.09.

The stock witnessed a -5.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.45%, and is 6.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $4.50B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.95 and Fwd P/E is 37.27. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.76% and -22.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.00% this year

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.34M, and float is at 120.12M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhambri Nick, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bhambri Nick sold 87,641 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $45.08 per share for a total of $3.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23765.0 shares.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Bhambri Nick (Director) sold a total of 37,359 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $45.01 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23765.0 shares of the AQUA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Fages Herve (Executive Vice President) disposed off 20,438 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 41,315 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA).