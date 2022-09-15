New Big Money Means Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) is -13.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $11.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCRB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -80.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.20, the stock is 25.83% and 49.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 6.82% at the moment leaves the stock 18.06% off its SMA200. MCRB registered 31.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.80%.

The stock witnessed a 26.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 166.67%, and is 13.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.62% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $831.46M and $136.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.00% and -38.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.00% this year

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.07M, and float is at 115.50M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge bought 8,738,243 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $3.15 per share for a total of $27.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.88 million shares.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xencor Inc. (XNCR) that is -13.96% lower over the past 12 months.