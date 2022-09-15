Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Volatility At 10.13%, Should You Add A Position?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) is -21.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $38.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $24.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.06% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -49.81% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.97, the stock is -0.03% and 10.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 2.44% off its SMA200. RLAY registered -32.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $889.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.72.

The stock witnessed a 14.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.82%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.13% over the week and 10.13% over the month.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has around 305 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.49% and -37.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.60%).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.64M, and float is at 106.14M with Short Float at 14.72%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murcko Mark, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murcko Mark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $29.95 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Catinazzo Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 26,257 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52218.0 shares of the RLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Bergstrom Donald A (President, R&D) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 89,659 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 3.22% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 31.06% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -70.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.