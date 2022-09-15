Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Volatility At 7.27%, Should You Add A Position?

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) is -57.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $26.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SANA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.64, the stock is -5.12% and -11.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -21.83% off its SMA200. SANA registered -73.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.68%.

The stock witnessed a -21.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.17%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.27% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 69.17% and -75.04% from its 52-week high.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.80% this year

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.63M, and float is at 168.88M with Short Float at 15.10%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yang Patrick Y, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yang Patrick Y bought 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $7.30 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that MacDonald James J. (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $6.28 per share for $2091.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the SANA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, AGARWAL SUNIL (EVP, Head of Development & CMO) disposed off 1,627 shares at an average price of $26.00 for $42302.0. The insider now directly holds 1,550,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA).

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.08% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 32.83% higher over the same period.