Teradyne Inc. (TER) Volatility At 2.85%, Should You Add A Position?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is -48.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.41 and a high of $168.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $83.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $83.64, the stock is -7.15% and -11.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -27.43% off its SMA200. TER registered -31.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.31%.

The stock witnessed a -18.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.00%, and is -1.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $13.33B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.62 and Fwd P/E is 16.67. Profit margin for the company is 24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.02% and -50.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.40%).

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Analyst Forecasts

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.00% this year

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.56M, and float is at 156.19M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAGIELA MARK E, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that JAGIELA MARK E sold 37,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $100.20 per share for a total of $3.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Robbins Brad (President, LitePoint Corp.) sold a total of 3,145 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $89.49 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44755.0 shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Mehta Sanjay (VP and Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 420 shares at an average price of $120.00 for $50400.0. The insider now directly holds 29,303 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is -5.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.