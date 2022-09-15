Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is -65.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.49 and a high of $140.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TREX stock was last observed hovering at around $47.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.03% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.08, the stock is -6.51% and -16.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -40.33% off its SMA200. TREX registered -57.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.74%.

The stock witnessed a -19.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.68%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has around 2074 employees, a market worth around $4.98B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.39 and Fwd P/E is 24.11. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.57% and -67.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trex Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.10M, and float is at 109.70M with Short Float at 8.40%.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Trex Company Inc. (TREX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Golden Michael F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Golden Michael F sold 4,795 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $133.53 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16951.0 shares.

Trex Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that FAIRBANKS BRYAN HORIX (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,508 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $127.89 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61152.0 shares of the TREX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Gupp William R. (Sr VP,Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 3,488 shares at an average price of $127.89 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 101,305 shares of Trex Company Inc. (TREX).

Trex Company Inc. (TREX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) that is trading -16.88% down over the past 12 months.