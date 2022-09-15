Which institution holds the most shares in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is -17.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.28 and a high of $50.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BWA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.56% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.87% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $37.08, the stock is -2.60% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -6.78% off its SMA200. BWA registered -13.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.81.

The stock witnessed a -6.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.76%, and is -1.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has around 49300 employees, a market worth around $8.59B and $14.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.83 and Fwd P/E is 7.30. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.87% and -25.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.90M, and float is at 235.59M with Short Float at 2.73%.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CALAWAY TONIT M, the company’s EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that CALAWAY TONIT M sold 17,543 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $40.27 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40380.0 shares.

BorgWarner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that CALAWAY TONIT M (EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $38.75 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57923.0 shares of the BWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Pryor Felecia J. (EVP & CHRO) disposed off 6,590 shares at an average price of $38.01 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 34,880 shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is -34.83% lower over the past 12 months. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -45.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.