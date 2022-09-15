Which institution holds the most shares in Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) is -49.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.43 and a high of $24.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $11.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.83% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -37.21% lower than the price target low of $6.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.33, the stock is 4.12% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -35.14% off its SMA200. CUK registered -55.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.43%.

The stock witnessed a -4.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.36%, and is 6.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $12.56B and $5.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.11. Distance from 52-week low is 25.57% and -62.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.90% this year

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 248.04M with Short Float at 2.13%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $11.76 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that PARKER SIR JOHN (Director) sold a total of 7,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $17.81 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Thamm Michael Olaf (Group CEO – Costa Crociere) disposed off 3,841 shares at an average price of $20.62 for $79195.0. The insider now directly holds 205,465 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 14.19% up over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -53.76% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -39.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.