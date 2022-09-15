Which institution holds the most shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is -55.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.10 and a high of $72.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $26.08, the stock is -7.95% and -14.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -25.90% off its SMA200. FATE registered -59.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.70%.

The stock witnessed a -27.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.99%, and is -4.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has around 449 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $68.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.51% and -63.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.40% this year

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.70M, and float is at 95.46M with Short Float at 21.20%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dulac Edward J III, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Dulac Edward J III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $29.81 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Wolchko J Scott (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $32.08 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Wolchko J Scott (President and CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $32.88 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 431,546 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 30.93% up over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 10.25% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is 1.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.