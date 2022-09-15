Which Institutions Own Shares In ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)?

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is -19.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.30 and a high of $25.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADTN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 23.21% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.43, the stock is -19.34% and -18.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -8.63% off its SMA200. ADTN registered -4.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.24%.

The stock witnessed a -26.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.11%, and is -9.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) has around 1335 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $618.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.28. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.07% and -27.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -460.90% this year

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.42M, and float is at 74.59M with Short Float at 2.58%.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCray Gregory James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McCray Gregory James bought 30 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $22.90 per share for a total of $695.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21688.0 shares.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that STANTON THOMAS R (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $22.90 per share for $6783.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the ADTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, Wilson James Denson Jr (Chief Revenue Officer) acquired 102 shares at an average price of $22.90 for $2343.0. The insider now directly holds 128,560 shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN).

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading 38.66% up over the past 12 months and DZS Inc. (DZSI) that is -17.22% lower over the same period. Calix Inc. (CALX) is 25.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.