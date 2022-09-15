Which Institutions Own Shares In AutoNation Inc. (AN)?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is -4.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.56 and a high of $135.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AN stock was last observed hovering at around $110.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $159.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.24% off the consensus price target high of $238.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -7.0% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.28, the stock is -9.69% and -7.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -3.01% off its SMA200. AN registered 4.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.44%.

The stock witnessed a -9.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.29%, and is -6.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) has around 22200 employees, a market worth around $6.28B and $26.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.78 and Fwd P/E is 5.00. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.24% and -17.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoNation Inc. (AN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoNation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 325.40% this year

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 45.32M with Short Float at 12.49%.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 36,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $118.83 per share for a total of $4.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.2 million shares.

AutoNation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $125.00 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.24 million shares of the AN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 1,062 shares at an average price of $123.34 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 7,240,362 shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN).

AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -23.40% down over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is 12.38% higher over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is -2.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.