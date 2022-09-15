Which Institutions Own Shares In Black Knight Inc. (BKI)?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is -17.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.00 and a high of $84.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKI stock was last observed hovering at around $68.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $68.30, the stock is 1.78% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 0.75% off its SMA200. BKI registered -7.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.69%.

The stock witnessed a 0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.02%, and is 3.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $10.55B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.47 and Fwd P/E is 23.71. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.35% and -18.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Analyst Forecasts

Black Knight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.50M, and float is at 150.84M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Black Knight Inc. (BKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Otting Joseph M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Otting Joseph M bought 3,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $58.10 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7746.0 shares.

Black Knight Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Jabbour Anthony M (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $68.84 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89697.0 shares of the BKI stock.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is 38.39% higher over the past 12 months. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is -24.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.