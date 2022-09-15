Which Institutions Own Shares In Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)?

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is 60.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.09 and a high of $75.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLR stock was last observed hovering at around $69.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.14% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.13% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -7.27% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.87, the stock is 2.82% and 6.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 20.53% off its SMA200. CLR registered 82.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.20.

The stock witnessed a 5.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.17%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) has around 1254 employees, a market worth around $25.90B and $7.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.93 and Fwd P/E is 6.37. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.86% and -4.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Continental Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 376.10% this year

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.57M, and float is at 57.27M with Short Float at 4.81%.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stark Jack H, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Stark Jack H sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $64.23 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Continental Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Stark Jack H (President) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $63.68 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the CLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Stark Jack H (President) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $57.10 for $2.85 million. The insider now directly holds 479,105 shares of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 93.09% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is 79.09% higher over the same period. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 164.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.