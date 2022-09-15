Which Institutions Own Shares In Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)?

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) is -12.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.38 and a high of $28.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTKB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.23, the stock is 8.61% and 10.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock 10.93% off its SMA200. CTKB registered -46.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.74%.

The stock witnessed a -4.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.32%, and is 8.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has around 555 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $148.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 109.46. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.82% and -50.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.00% this year

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.40M, and float is at 111.28M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jiang Wenbin, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Jiang Wenbin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $12.89 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.83 million shares.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Jeanmonod Patrik (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $13.45 per share for $47075.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92563.0 shares of the CTKB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Yan Ming (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $13.62 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 8,045,624 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB).

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -0.76% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -13.07% lower over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is 1.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.