Which Institutions Own Shares In International Paper Company (IP)?

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is -15.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.13 and a high of $56.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IP stock was last observed hovering at around $40.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.87% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -7.24% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.68, the stock is -6.30% and -6.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -12.36% off its SMA200. IP registered -27.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.13%.

The stock witnessed a -10.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.03%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

International Paper Company (IP) has around 38200 employees, a market worth around $14.21B and $20.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.62 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Distance from 52-week low is -1.12% and -29.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

International Paper Company (IP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Paper Company (IP) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Paper Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 391.90% this year

International Paper Company (IP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.60M, and float is at 360.69M with Short Float at 4.35%.

International Paper Company (IP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at International Paper Company (IP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $36.25 per share for a total of $167.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

International Paper Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Goughnour Holly G. (Vice President & Controller) sold a total of 2,155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $44.69 per share for $96307.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5351.0 shares of the IP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Hamic William Thomas (Senior Vice President) disposed off 3,630 shares at an average price of $47.72 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 22,050 shares of International Paper Company (IP).

International Paper Company (IP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -2.37% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -10.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.