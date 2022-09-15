Which Institutions Own Shares In Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is -8.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.92 and a high of $75.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZION stock was last observed hovering at around $57.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.73% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -1.68% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.96, the stock is 2.00% and 6.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -4.32% off its SMA200. ZION registered 1.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.32%.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.85%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has around 9685 employees, a market worth around $8.73B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.86 and Fwd P/E is 8.51. Profit margin for the company is 36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.95% and -23.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.50% this year

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.63M, and float is at 148.02M with Short Float at 1.13%.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Randy R, the company’s Exec VP. SEC filings show that Stewart Randy R sold 997 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $54.94 per share for a total of $54771.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8138.0 shares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Young Mark Richard (Exec VP) sold a total of 3,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $58.78 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8860.0 shares of the ZION stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, SHIREY TERRY ALAN (Executive Vice President &) disposed off 4,448 shares at an average price of $56.40 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 21,469 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -6.02% down over the past 12 months and U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is -19.33% lower over the same period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is -13.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.