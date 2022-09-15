Who are the Institutional Holders in 89bio Inc. (ETNB)?

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) is -51.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $21.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETNB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.06% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 37.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.28, the stock is 29.13% and 53.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -10.29% at the moment leaves the stock 12.49% off its SMA200. ETNB registered -68.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.42%.

The stock witnessed a 32.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.90%, and is 32.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.90% over the week and 9.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 214.00% and -70.75% from its 52-week high.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.70% this year

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.07M, and float is at 38.75M with Short Float at 5.23%.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $3.55 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.78 million shares.

89bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Waisbourd Ram sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $5.70 per share for $39900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ETNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, PALEKAR ROHAN (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $6.14 for $15350.0. The insider now directly holds 45,845 shares of 89bio Inc. (ETNB).