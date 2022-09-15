Who are the Institutional Holders in Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA)?

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRA) is -71.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMRA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02%.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 24.10% and 14.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing -26.42% at the moment leaves the stock -60.86% off its SMA200. CMRA registered -71.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.13%.

The stock witnessed a 1.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.17%, and is 44.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.58% over the week and 21.08% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.51. Distance from 52-week low is 155.86% and -81.44% from its 52-week high.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 242.00% this year

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.24M, and float is at 9.49M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sherblom James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sherblom James bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $2.03 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Hackman Jeffrey S. bought a total of 47,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $2.06 per share for $98056.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47600.0 shares of the CMRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Campbell Michael Gerard (EVP & CFO) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $51750.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA).