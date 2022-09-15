Who are the Institutional Holders in Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)?

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is 109.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $88.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEG stock was last observed hovering at around $86.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67%.

Currently trading at $88.05, the stock is 7.00% and 24.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 47.02% off its SMA200. CEG registered a gain of 71.67% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.38.

The stock witnessed a 8.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.74%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has around 11696 employees, a market worth around $28.58B and $19.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.20. Distance from 52-week low is 131.71% and -0.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Analyst Forecasts

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.70% this year

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 326.08M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times.