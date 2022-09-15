Who are the Institutional Holders in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is -25.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.01 and a high of $28.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $19.22, the stock is -5.42% and -7.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -18.04% off its SMA200. IRT registered -4.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.10%.

The stock witnessed a -14.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.52%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has around 937 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $443.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.27. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.10% and -32.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 160.30% this year

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.16M, and float is at 220.65M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -14.57% down over the past 12 months and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is -8.56% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -9.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.