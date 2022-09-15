Who are the Institutional Holders in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) is 19.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.28 and a high of $120.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $105.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.41%.

Currently trading at $107.57, the stock is -3.09% and 8.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 30.52% off its SMA200. SRPT registered 33.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.22%.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.70%, and is -4.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has around 840 employees, a market worth around $9.57B and $835.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.54% and -10.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.51M, and float is at 83.78M with Short Float at 7.82%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chambers Michael Andrew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chambers Michael Andrew bought 46,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $108.28 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51078.0 shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Rodino-Klapac Louise (Head of R&D, CSO) bought a total of 3,780 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $79.33 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65678.0 shares of the SRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, INGRAM DOUGLAS S (President & CEO) acquired 25,026 shares at an average price of $79.94 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 365,082 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 3.22% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -29.95% lower over the same period.