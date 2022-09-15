Who is the Top Investor In Olin Corporation (OLN)?

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is -13.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.02 and a high of $67.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLN stock was last observed hovering at around $51.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64%.

Currently trading at $49.77, the stock is -10.23% and -4.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -7.87% off its SMA200. OLN registered 3.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.96%.

The stock witnessed a -12.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.00%, and is -7.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Olin Corporation (OLN) has around 7750 employees, a market worth around $7.18B and $9.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.24 and Fwd P/E is 5.78. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.69% and -25.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Olin Corporation (OLN) Analyst Forecasts

Olin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.50% this year

Olin Corporation (OLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.20M, and float is at 144.39M with Short Float at 2.90%.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Olin Corporation (OLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VARILEK JAMES A, the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that VARILEK JAMES A sold 3,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $57.81 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Olin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Sumner R Nichole (VP & Controller) sold a total of 9,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $64.83 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12242.0 shares of the OLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, VARILEK JAMES A (EVP & COO) disposed off 28,265 shares at an average price of $64.76 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 17,761 shares of Olin Corporation (OLN).

Olin Corporation (OLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -21.09% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -18.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.