Who is the Top Investor In Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI)?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is -32.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.59 and a high of $24.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.36% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 29.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.02, the stock is -12.89% and -13.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -22.77% off its SMA200. SWBI registered -41.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.58.

The stock witnessed a -20.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.99%, and is -11.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) has around 1715 employees, a market worth around $558.57M and $864.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.97 and Fwd P/E is 6.45. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.71% and -50.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.50%).

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.74M, and float is at 44.99M with Short Float at 9.18%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT ROBERT L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCOTT ROBERT L sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $14.80 per share for a total of $29600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88002.0 shares.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that SCOTT ROBERT L (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $13.20 per share for $19800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90002.0 shares of the SWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, FURMAN JOHN B (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.64 for $78200.0. The insider now directly holds 37,526 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI).