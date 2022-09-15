Who is the Top Investor In Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) is 9.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $71.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VERV stock was last observed hovering at around $38.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.2% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -12.08% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $40.35, the stock is 7.11% and 29.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 4.78% at the moment leaves the stock 55.20% off its SMA200. VERV registered -35.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.14%.

The stock witnessed a 6.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 244.58%, and is 1.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 277.10% and -43.20% from its 52-week high.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -351.70% this year

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.67M, and float is at 42.88M with Short Float at 22.55%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kathiresan Sekar, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kathiresan Sekar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $29.90 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Bellinger Andrew (CSO & CMO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $34.90 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6629.0 shares of the VERV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, Kathiresan Sekar (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $29.90 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 317,839 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.08% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 31.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.