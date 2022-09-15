Why Is The HeartBeam (BEAT) Stock Rising Today?

In response to the announcement of the new patent, shares of HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) were up 70.00% to trade at $2.1250 at the last check. On Wednesday, BEAT closed at $2.03, gaining 62.40%.

What has BEAT received a patent for?

United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent today for HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)’s 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) patch monitor intended for the detection of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and cardiac arrhythmias.

As part of HeartBeam’s ever-expanding intellectual property portfolio, this new technology will enable non-medical 12-lead ECG diagnosis.

It is estimated that the global ECG patch monitor market will reach $4.8 billion by 2030. Currently, single-lead ECG devices are used to detect arrhythmias.

As a result of the combination of patch monitor technology and a synthesized 12-lead ECG, BEAT is able to help doctors detect arrhythmias and diagnose heart attacks and angina by enhancing patch monitor technology.

In what ways will BEAT benefit from the patent?

Defining 12-lead ECG capability on a simple patch similar to existing single-lead ECG patch monitors on the market today, that patent provided additional intellectual property protection for BEAT’s breakthrough ECG patch technology.

With its ability to detect ischemia, HeartBeam’s 12-lead ECG patch technology could provide a level of diagnostic accuracy consistent with current 12-lead ECG standards, potentially disrupting the ECG patch market.

BEAT’s newly granted patent for a 12-lead ECG patch monitor technology supplemented its previously granted US patent (No. 11,071,490 B1).

HeartBeam was already granted core patents for remote heart attack detection before this patch patent was granted.

In addition to expanding BEAT’s intellectual property footprint, these patch patents also provide more opportunities for cardiac patients and physicians to benefit from HeartBeam’s technology.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) or syncope is the most common abnormal heart rhythm detected by ECG monitors today.

It would be possible to detect more specific arrhythmias by an ECG patch with 12-leads than can be done with existing single-lead patches, such as ACS.

On the road with BEAT

Also on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, HeartBeam (BEAT) will host a virtual roadshow webinar beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. HeartBeam’s AIMIGo platform technology for cardiac detection will be showcased in a new video during the webinar. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet approved BEAT AIMI and AIMIGo for sale in the USA.