BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) is -28.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $53.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.69% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 29.76% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.94, the stock is 10.51% and 15.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -4.88% off its SMA200. BBIO registered -75.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.84%.

The stock witnessed a 7.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.15%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.15% over the week and 8.28% over the month.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $90.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 139.76% and -77.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.69M, and float is at 104.66M with Short Float at 22.08%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellis Andrea, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ellis Andrea bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $8.39 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12000.0 shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Dachille Douglas A. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $8.19 per share for $81934.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the BBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Dachille Douglas A. (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.91 for $79550.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO).