Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is -42.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $377.92 and a high of $774.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHTR stock was last observed hovering at around $385.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.11% off its average median price target of $550.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.29% off the consensus price target high of $805.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -2.45% lower than the price target low of $367.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $376.00, the stock is -10.37% and -15.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -28.67% off its SMA200. CHTR registered -50.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.28%.

The stock witnessed a -22.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.26%, and is -5.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has around 93700 employees, a market worth around $60.33B and $53.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.08 and Fwd P/E is 9.98. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.51% and -51.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charter Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.90% this year

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.05M, and float is at 104.14M with Short Float at 8.21%.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hargis Jonathan, the company’s EVP/Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Hargis Jonathan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $458.45 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2604.0 shares.

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Hargis Jonathan (EVP/Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $464.81 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5604.0 shares of the CHTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Winfrey Christopher L (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 2,750 shares at an average price of $591.96 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 49,256 shares of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -59.62% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -39.93% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -40.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.