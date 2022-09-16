Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is 8.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.76 and a high of $51.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPB stock was last observed hovering at around $47.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.38% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -23.92% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $47.09, the stock is -5.44% and -4.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 1.91% off its SMA200. CPB registered 7.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.38%.

The stock witnessed a -7.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.93%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has around 14100 employees, a market worth around $13.98B and $8.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.83 and Fwd P/E is 15.40. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.44% and -9.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Campbell Soup Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 301.00M, and float is at 193.87M with Short Float at 6.27%.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciongoli Adam G., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ciongoli Adam G. sold 18,321 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Campbell Soup Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Ciongoli Adam G. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 17,924 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $50.01 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, Ciongoli Adam G. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 32,194 shares at an average price of $49.75 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 129,919 shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -1.55% down over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -4.45% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 27.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.