Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is -17.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.14 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $22.98, the stock is -8.41% and -8.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -10.65% off its SMA200. HR registered -10.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.11%.

The stock witnessed a -13.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.77%, and is -5.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $8.56B and $675.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.71 and Fwd P/E is 49.53. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.79% and -20.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.55M, and float is at 379.56M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRYANT JOHN M JR, the company’s Executive Vice President & GC. SEC filings show that BRYANT JOHN M JR sold 2,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $31.01 per share for a total of $89805.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -16.28% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -17.12% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -27.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.