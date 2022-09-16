Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW)

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) is -46.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.73 and a high of $19.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.36% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.70, the stock is -6.74% and -12.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing -6.91% at the moment leaves the stock -31.36% off its SMA200. MCW registered -48.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.64%.

The stock witnessed a -15.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.69%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) has around 6750 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $830.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.99 and Fwd P/E is 22.00. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.26% and -51.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mister Car Wash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.20% this year

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 302.67M, and float is at 300.42M with Short Float at 4.28%.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lindsay Casey Penn, the company’s. SEC filings show that Lindsay Casey Penn sold 1,597 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $11.47 per share for a total of $18318.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18403.0 shares.

Mister Car Wash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Lai John Lo-minn (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 34,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $11.47 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.84 million shares of the MCW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Gold Jedidiah Marc (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,378 shares at an average price of $11.47 for $61686.0. The insider now directly holds 838,524 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW).