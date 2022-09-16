New Big Money Means DTE Energy Company (DTE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is 9.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.22 and a high of $140.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DTE stock was last observed hovering at around $134.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.45% off its average median price target of $141.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.35% off the consensus price target high of $149.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.46% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.60, the stock is -2.40% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 3.67% off its SMA200. DTE registered 11.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.20%.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.55%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $25.21B and $17.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.15 and Fwd P/E is 20.80. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.68% and -6.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DTE Energy Company (DTE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DTE Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.00M, and float is at 192.48M with Short Float at 1.18%.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at DTE Energy Company (DTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chavez JoAnn, the company’s Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Chavez JoAnn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $135.62 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9657.0 shares.

DTE Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Richard Robert A. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $130.31 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18046.0 shares of the DTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Harris Joi M. (Pres. & COO – DTE Gas Company) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $130.13 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 8,011 shares of DTE Energy Company (DTE).

DTE Energy Company (DTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 1.65% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 17.09% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is 7.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.