New Big Money Means Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) is 34.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.86 and a high of $37.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GETY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.73% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.55% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -11.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.35, the stock is -34.47% and -29.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 25.71% at the moment leaves the stock 9.58% off its SMA200. GETY registered 35.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.71%.

The stock witnessed a -57.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.04%, and is 9.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.95% over the week and 16.57% over the month.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $931.27M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.71 and Fwd P/E is 40.83. Distance from 52-week low is 69.85% and -64.76% from its 52-week high.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.50M, and float is at 94.35M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neuberger Berman Group LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 3,502,002 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $30.47 per share for a total of $106.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65.78 million shares.