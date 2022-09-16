New Big Money Means Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is -12.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.79 and a high of $50.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRC stock was last observed hovering at around $41.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.52% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.1% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.04, the stock is 0.75% and -0.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -4.46% off its SMA200. SRC registered -16.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.11%.

The stock witnessed a -5.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.32%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $5.58B and $652.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.26 and Fwd P/E is 28.18. Profit margin for the company is 32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.46% and -17.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 805.70% this year

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.34M, and float is at 135.54M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Jay, the company’s EVP, CAO, CLO. SEC filings show that Young Jay sold 19,037 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $46.38 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19636.0 shares.