New Big Money Means Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) is -52.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TYME stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is 1.09% and -2.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 9.52% at the moment leaves the stock -23.42% off its SMA200. TYME registered -72.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.38%.

The stock witnessed a -17.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.28%, and is 15.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 8.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.46% and -74.78% from its 52-week high.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.40% this year

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.21M, and float is at 119.23M with Short Float at 0.64%.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Demurjian Michael, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Demurjian Michael sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $0.24 per share for a total of $19368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22.45 million shares.

Tyme Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Demurjian Michael (10% Owner) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $0.26 per share for $21104.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.53 million shares of the TYME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Demurjian Michael (10% Owner) disposed off 80,000 shares at an average price of $0.29 for $23456.0. The insider now directly holds 22,608,846 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME).

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading -87.07% down over the past 12 months and Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) that is -34.13% lower over the same period.