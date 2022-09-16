Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) is 61.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.27 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVNC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.37% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.04% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.41, the stock is 17.64% and 37.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -4.07% at the moment leaves the stock 61.79% off its SMA200. RVNC registered -0.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.29%.

The stock witnessed a 18.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.59%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has around 495 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $99.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.34% and -11.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.70%).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.11M, and float is at 70.59M with Short Float at 10.97%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Russell Angus C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Russell Angus C. bought 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $15.74 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26913.0 shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Rankin Aubrey (President, Innovation & Tech) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $14.43 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95463.0 shares of the RVNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Foley Mark J (CEO) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $12.90 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 110,913 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 28.49% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is -30.91% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.