Which institution holds the most shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -45.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.80 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.37% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -15.25% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.05, the stock is -1.86% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -31.63% off its SMA200. SIX registered -45.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.03%.

The stock witnessed a -11.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.09%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $1.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.87 and Fwd P/E is 10.20. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.41% and -51.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.99M, and float is at 81.95M with Short Float at 10.26%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JAFFER REHAN, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that JAFFER REHAN bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $22.05 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.7 million shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Ruchim Arik W (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $22.05 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.7 million shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Ruchim Arik W (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $22.98 for $2.3 million. The insider now directly holds 10,650,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is 0.05% higher over the past 12 months.