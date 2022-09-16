Which Institutions Own Shares In Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is -24.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.71 and a high of $212.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $126.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76%.

Currently trading at $125.04, the stock is 7.03% and 12.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.54 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -10.04% off its SMA200. ABNB registered -24.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.72%.

The stock witnessed a 0.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.23%, and is 5.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 6132 employees, a market worth around $79.12B and $7.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.18 and Fwd P/E is 49.23. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.20% and -41.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 638.41M, and float is at 384.11M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 235 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 183 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gebbia Joseph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gebbia Joseph sold 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $121.87 per share for a total of $30.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.75 million shares.

Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Stephenson Dave (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,969 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $125.00 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $120.09 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 282,646 shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).