Which Institutions Own Shares In Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is 43.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.20 and a high of $81.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DQ stock was last observed hovering at around $62.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.82%.

Currently trading at $57.81, the stock is -11.38% and -12.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -7.70% at the moment leaves the stock 13.70% off its SMA200. DQ registered -7.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.10%.

The stock witnessed a -15.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.28%, and is -8.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has around 2399 employees, a market worth around $4.36B and $3.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.78 and Fwd P/E is 2.75. Profit margin for the company is 45.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.53% and -28.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.80%).

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Analyst Forecasts

Daqo New Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 465.90% this year

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.12M, and float is at 68.16M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) that is 19.24% higher over the past 12 months. ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is -15.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.