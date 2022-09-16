Which Institutions Own Shares In First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG)?

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) is -9.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.57 and a high of $25.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FWRG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.52% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.57% higher than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.25, the stock is -14.22% and -8.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 0.77% off its SMA200. FWRG registered a gain of 16.95% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -18.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.21%, and is -15.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $888.46M and $677.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.80. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.81% and -40.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.80% this year

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.06M, and float is at 57.88M with Short Float at 1.53%.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOPE H MELVILLE III, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that HOPE H MELVILLE III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $13.84 per share for a total of $27688.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Middleton Calum Alasdair Johns (Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $14.10 per share for $9884.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 701.0 shares of the FWRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Tomasso Christopher Anthony (President and CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $19.93 for $19930.0. The insider now directly holds 212,768 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG).

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 5.18% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -19.56% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -9.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.