Who are the Institutional Holders in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)?

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) is -15.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $167.35 and a high of $228.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HON stock was last observed hovering at around $179.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.11% off its average median price target of $203.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.42% off the consensus price target high of $234.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.36% higher than the price target low of $183.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.86, the stock is -8.27% and -5.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -8.53% off its SMA200. HON registered -20.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.42%.

The stock witnessed a -13.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.38%, and is -5.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has around 99000 employees, a market worth around $118.94B and $34.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.12 and Fwd P/E is 18.29. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.68% and -22.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Analyst Forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 679.00M, and float is at 673.04M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lewis Gregory P, the company’s SrVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lewis Gregory P sold 5,011 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $190.00 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43625.0 shares.

Honeywell International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Adamczyk Darius (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $194.52 per share for $7.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the HON stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading -32.55% down over the past 12 months and 3M Company (MMM) that is -36.79% lower over the same period. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is -26.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.