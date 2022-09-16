Who are the Institutional Holders in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)?

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) is -55.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NBRV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 86.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is 56.53% and 47.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 102.23 million and changing 40.65% at the moment leaves the stock -25.52% off its SMA200. NBRV registered -74.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.78%.

The stock witnessed a 39.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.58%, and is 67.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.47% over the week and 11.18% over the month.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $17.48M and $35.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.19% and -80.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.70%).

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.90% this year

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.54M, and float is at 66.15M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURGESS DANIEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURGESS DANIEL D sold 11,341 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $2156.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10384.0 shares.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Broom Colin MD (Director) sold a total of 5,339 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $0.19 per share for $1015.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36523.0 shares of the NBRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Webster Stephen W (Director) disposed off 7,826 shares at an average price of $0.19 for $1487.0. The insider now directly holds 11,447 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV).

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -74.34% lower over the past 12 months.