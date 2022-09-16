Who are the Institutional Holders in Twilio Inc. (TWLO)?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is -70.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.29 and a high of $373.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $77.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.0% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are 2.89% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.69, the stock is 7.03% and -4.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.84 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -46.17% off its SMA200. TWLO registered -77.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.08%.

The stock witnessed a -10.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.77%, and is 11.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 8510 employees, a market worth around $13.58B and $3.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 491.71. Profit margin for the company is -31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.84% and -79.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.35M, and float is at 171.99M with Short Float at 4.21%.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shipchandler Khozema, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Shipchandler Khozema sold 3,503 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $80.93 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83070.0 shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Wagner Dana (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) sold a total of 1,494 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $87.15 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78171.0 shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Manor Eyal (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 3,877 shares at an average price of $87.15 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 156,481 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -44.67% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 12.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.