Who is the Top Investor In Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is 26.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.60 and a high of $98.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADM stock was last observed hovering at around $86.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91%.

Currently trading at $85.26, the stock is -3.21% and 3.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 6.15% off its SMA200. ADM registered 36.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.68%.

The stock witnessed a -1.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.62%, and is -5.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $49.56B and $94.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.45 and Fwd P/E is 13.85. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.51% and -13.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 566.00M, and float is at 557.81M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanchez Francisco J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sanchez Francisco J sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $88.14 per share for a total of $8814.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4270.0 shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that LUCIANO JUAN R (President & CEO) sold a total of 284,531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $91.20 per share for $25.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the ADM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Morris Gregory A (Senior Vice President) disposed off 117,839 shares at an average price of $83.47 for $9.84 million. The insider now directly holds 231,454 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -5.39% down over the past 12 months and Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is 0.54% higher over the same period. Bunge Limited (BG) is 12.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.