Who is the Top Investor In Noble Corporation (NE)?

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) is 40.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $38.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.05% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.21% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.77, the stock is 9.86% and 17.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 18.11% off its SMA200. NE registered 22.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.03%.

The stock witnessed a 14.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.17%, and is 10.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Noble Corporation (NE) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $943.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.63 and Fwd P/E is 9.00. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.97% and -9.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Noble Corporation (NE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noble Corporation (NE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 132.50% this year

Noble Corporation (NE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.79M, and float is at 66.83M with Short Float at 7.52%.

Noble Corporation (NE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 119,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $33.55 per share for a total of $4.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18.32 million shares.

Noble Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) sold a total of 180,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $33.08 per share for $5.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.44 million shares of the NE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) disposed off 69,124 shares at an average price of $31.47 for $2.18 million. The insider now directly holds 18,623,228 shares of Noble Corporation (NE).